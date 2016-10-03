Myers addresses goals for the rest of mayoral term

Though most of us are focused on the November presidential election and bracing for the impending cold weather of winter, the truth is that spring will be here before we know it. Spring brings about new birth and life, except in the St. Elmo mayor’s office, where Mayor Ernie Myers will see his term in office end. But before it does, he says he wants to make the most of it.

“Four years really isn’t very much time when you’ve got things to do,” he quipped.

Myers lined out the agenda for the rest of his term in a recent interview.

With the establishment of Dollar General on the edge of town along Rt. 40, and Dieterich Bank to be added to the area soon, Myers said that establishing a safe, paved route for residents to walk to these businesses is important.

“It’s a safety issue. The city needs to try to accommodate Dollar General and the bank with a way to get there,” he said, adding that he has seen too many walkers and people pushing baby strollers along the highway to get to the Dollar General.

