City reverses Triangle parking decision

The Altamont City Council met on Monday, Sept. 26 for their regular meeting.

The council discussed the parking restrictions adjacent to the Triangle before voting to rescind by a vote of 3-2. Commissioners Todd Slingerland, Jason Williams, and Rich Frailey voted in support. Commissioner Nathan Scholes and Mayor Jason Rippetoe voted against the motion.

The council voted to approve a side lot setback at 9 Do-It Drive, the future site of Deb’s Catering. An ordinance passed by the zoning board disapproving a parking lot reduction was also approved, with Commissioner Slingerland dissenting.

An extension request for Bean Development was not granted and a Peoples Bank and Trust banking services proposal was approved. An updated lease agreement with HofNet Communications for tower lease was approved.