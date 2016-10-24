Local Halloween activities
Altamont
Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. -- city wide trick-or-treat
Saturday, Oct. 29, 3 p.m. -- Halloween Parade sponsored by the Altamont Masons. Line-up starts at 2 p.m. at the high school
Saturday, Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m -- ALIS Halloween celebration
Beecher City
Monday, Oct. 31, 7:30 p.m. -- city wide trick-or-treat
Brownstown
Saturday, Oct. 29, 5-7 p.m. -- city wide trick-or-treat
Edgewood
Saturday, Oct. 29, 6-7:30 p.m. -- city wide trick-or-treat
Effingham
Saturday, Oct. 29, 2-4 p.m. -- Effingham Central Bussiness will host Downtown Halloween Trick-or-Treat. Look for an orange balloon outside of participating businesses.
Saturday, Oct. 29, 4:30-8:30 p.m. -- Evergreen Park will have Halloween festivities sponsored by the Effingham Park District.
Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. -- city wide trick-or-treat
Friday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m. -- Trunk or Trea at Centenary United Methodist Church. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 30, 2 p.m -- Halloween parade sponsored by the Effingham Sunrise Rotary Club. Line-up starts at 1 p.m. along North Maple Street.
St. Elmo
Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. -- city wide trick-or-treat hours
Vandalia
Thrusday, Oct. 27 7 p.m. -- Vandalia Lions Club 2016 Halloween Parade sponsored by Vandalia Lions Club.
Saturday, Oct. 29, 10:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. -- downtown trick-or-treat
Saturday, Oct. 29, 12:30 p.m. -- Halloween costume contest at Family Video
Saturday, Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m. -- city wide trick-or-treat