Maxey deems Lions Heath sales a success

In an ever-evolving fundraiser, the St. Elmo Lions Club found success yet again in their annual Heath candy bar sale held Saturday, Oct. 22 and Monday, Oct. 24.

Lions Club President Dave Maxey reported that the club has changed its sales strategy throughout the years to account for weather, darkness, and people’s schedules, but for the third year, held a two-day event that included selling bags of the toffee and chocolate bars door-to-door and at busy four-way-stop intersections throughout St. Elmo.

