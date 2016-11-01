Schultz family and local business community celebrate groundbreaking

With the expansion in business for both Deb’s Catering and Deb’s Vending, the husband and wife team of Alvin and Deb Schultz have decided to expand their operating space, breaking ground on a new facility in the Altamont Industrial Park.

Deb’s Vending, Inc. recently partnered with Pepsi Mid-America to provide fresh food vending items as the exclusive provider of such services throughout the region. As independent consultants for Pepsi Mid-America, the family is capable of opening up full-line vending accounts, while customers deal directly with Deb’s Vending. The two businesses remain separately owned and operated companies, which provides Deb’s Vending autonomy in pursuing business objectives. Steve Schultz serves Deb’s Vending as operations manager.

