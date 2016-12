Village of Brownstown dedicates National Road Kiosk

On Saturday, Oct. 15, the Village of Brownstown held a dedication ceremony for the National Road Kiosk. Village President Virginia Wilber welcomed those in attendance and led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Vernon Brazle read a brief history of the National Road.

The service ended with Wilber reading the dedication proclamation.