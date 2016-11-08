Annual Halloween parade entertains spectators once again
Written by Administrator Tuesday, 08 November 2016 15:28
The annual Altamont Halloween Parade was held on Saturday, Oct. 29.
The event, overseen by the Altamont Masonic Lodge, saw an increase in marching bands this year, in addition to costumed children and adults, local civic organizations, and private entries.
Below is a list of winners:
Floats and Organizations
1st Place - Girl Scout Troop 2047
2nd Place - Altamont Lions Club
3rd Place - Jackson Township Baptist Church
Antique Cars and Equipment
1st Place - Effingham Retired Firefighters 1937 Centenial Fire Truck
2nd Place - Linden Alwardt Military Reenactment Unit
3rd Place – Altamont Fire Protection District 1889 Fire Pumper
Horses and Horse Drawn Vehicles
1st Place - Bob Henry Riding Group
The winners of the costume judging are:
5 years old and under
1st Place - Blake and Evan Stuemke – Sponge Bob and Plankton
2nd Place - Whitney Dunn – Minnie Mouse
3rd Place - David Smith – Fire Fighter
6 to 9 years old
1st Place - Cooper McManway – Werewolf
2nd Place – Deken Kemme – Bull Rider
3rd Place – Katy Viverito - Pirate
10 to 14 years old
1st Place - Alyssa Campe – Grim Reaper
2nd Place – Olivia Eckhardt – Escaped Mental Patient
3rd Place – Logan Duncan – Airforce Pilot
Adult
1st Place - Elizabeth Strange (and Ben the Goat) – Little Bo Peep
2nd Place – Shelley Stuckemeyer - Witch
3rd Place – Laura Smith - Doctor
The winners of the marching band competition are:
Grade Schools
1st Place – Sacred Heart School
High Schools
1st Place – South Central High School
2nd Place – St. Elmo High School