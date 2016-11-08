Annual Halloween parade entertains spectators once again

The annual Altamont Halloween Parade was held on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The event, overseen by the Altamont Masonic Lodge, saw an increase in marching bands this year, in addition to costumed children and adults, local civic organizations, and private entries.

Below is a list of winners:

Floats and Organizations

1st Place - Girl Scout Troop 2047

2nd Place - Altamont Lions Club

3rd Place - Jackson Township Baptist Church

Antique Cars and Equipment

1st Place - Effingham Retired Firefighters 1937 Centenial Fire Truck

2nd Place - Linden Alwardt Military Reenactment Unit

3rd Place – Altamont Fire Protection District 1889 Fire Pumper

Horses and Horse Drawn Vehicles

1st Place - Bob Henry Riding Group

The winners of the costume judging are:

5 years old and under

1st Place - Blake and Evan Stuemke – Sponge Bob and Plankton

2nd Place - Whitney Dunn – Minnie Mouse

3rd Place - David Smith – Fire Fighter

6 to 9 years old

1st Place - Cooper McManway – Werewolf

2nd Place – Deken Kemme – Bull Rider

3rd Place – Katy Viverito - Pirate

10 to 14 years old

1st Place - Alyssa Campe – Grim Reaper

2nd Place – Olivia Eckhardt – Escaped Mental Patient

3rd Place – Logan Duncan – Airforce Pilot

Adult

1st Place - Elizabeth Strange (and Ben the Goat) – Little Bo Peep

2nd Place – Shelley Stuckemeyer - Witch

3rd Place – Laura Smith - Doctor

The winners of the marching band competition are:

Grade Schools

1st Place – Sacred Heart School

High Schools

1st Place – South Central High School

2nd Place – St. Elmo High School