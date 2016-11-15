Poe marks half-century of service to Altamont Grade School

e past 49 Augusts, Sue Poe began a new school year at the Altamont Grade School. Now the unit librarian, Poe, who recently turned 70, began her 50th year with the only district for which she has worked.

The daughter of a school janitor in Effingham, Poe recalled that she became interested in a career in education in sixth grade.

After enrolling at Eastern Illinois University, she graduate with her elementary education degree in three years.

In March of her final year, at the ripe age of 20, she received a job offer from the Altamont Grade School to teach third grade. She accepted and remained in the position for 36 years.

