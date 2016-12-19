Myers files for re-election

Though he often said that he didn’t think he would run for another term, in a recent interview, Mayor Ernie Myers stated that he felt that too many projects had been left undone to walk away.

“I hate to not see some of those through. It’s like changing horses in the middle of the stream,” the 80-year-old mayor explained.

He said that he feels great and, after a conversation with his wife, has her full support in the race.

Future plans include the development of the I-70 TIF, residential development at Lake Nellie, and increasing the capacity of the city lagoon.

Myers was unsure who else had completed the petition to enter the St. Elmo mayoral race.