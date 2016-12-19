City approves fiscal year 2017 tax levy

City approves fiscal year 2017 tax levy

The Altamont City Council met in regular session on Monday, Dec. 12.

The council approved the tax levy for fiscal year 2017. The increase was 4.48 percent, less than the requirement for a Truth in Taxation hearing.

An amendment to the fiscal year 2017 appropriation was also made.

Two ordinances abating the water and electric bonds from the 2016 tax levy were approved as was an amendment to the contract for private development pursuant to the Irwin Seating redevelopment plan.

Properties at 9 S. Main and 13 S. Main were rezoned from B-2 to SR-2.

An ordinance allowing special use for a 30-unit senior residence at 406 and 506 E. Cumberland Road was approved.

Police Chief Alan Heiens presented the idea of relocating the police station to the current city incubator program building and the bid for sales of the city’s 1997 GMC Suburban and 1993 Ford F150 were approved.