Mills appointed to St. Elmo City Board

Filling the vacant seat in ward III left by the ending of Charles Bosomworth's term in 2015, Rick Mills was appointed to the city board by a vote taken at the St. Elmo City Board meeting on Jan. 4.

Mills is the sole candidate for the position in the upcoming spring election; therefore, the city aldermen felt it appropriate to appoint him now. He will finish the unexpired term to end in 2019.

The rest of the meeting agenda was light. Chairman of Public Works Sandra Mace provided an estimate on the supply and installation of forks for a backhoe at a cost of $1950 from CD Feller. It was approved.

Chairman of Public Safety Allen Nevergall announced the resignation of police officer Raymond Hamilton, who resigned effective Jan. 1, 2017. The board voted to approve the resignation.