Two Altamont hoopsters place in Elks Hoop Shoot

Two Altamont hoopsters place in Elks Hoop Shoot

Written by Administrator

Altamont News - News

Altamont basketball players Brennyn Abendroth and Nelson both took third place in their respective age divisions at the Elks’ Hoop Shoot free throw contest held at Effingham High School on Saturday, Dec. 10.

There were 74 participants from the area schools, 35 boys and 39 girls.

Trophies were awarded to the first, second, and third place winners in each age category:

Ages 8-9, 10-11, and 12-13.

All of the participants received Elks National Frisbee and Dairy Queen ice cream coupons.

The six champions will advanced to the East Central District Hoop Shoot Contest held at Pana High School on Sunday, Jan. 8.