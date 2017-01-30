Feezel sets all-time Eagles rebounding mark

In St. Elmo-Brownstown’s hard-fought overtime win against Mulberry Grove on Jan. 20, senior Landon Feezel made Eagle history, snaring the 846th rebound of his varsity career, breaking the record previously held by Connor Beasley.

For Feezel, the mark is a testament to the work he puts into doing a gritty, but necessary task.

“You get a sense of pride, because you know you worked your butt off for it,” he commented. “It’s a want-to thing.”

He said that as a 6’3” freshman on a varsity team lacking height but with plenty of scoring, coaches told him to either rebound or sit the bench. So he got to work. Thankfully, Feezel enjoys the task of grabbing the caroms. He combined a natural nose for the ball with hard work.

A friendly wager didn’t hurt, either. When Beasley set the mark a few years ago, Feezel, then an eighth grader, bet $20 he would break his mark. After last Friday’s game, Beasley sent a congratulatory text, ending with “I have your $20 waiting for you.”

