Sense of community service leads school board candidates to file for election

Sense of community service leads school board candidates to file for election

Written by Administrator

Altamont News - News

There is no hot-button issue. No personal agendas or vendettas. But in a remarkable showing of community support, the upcoming Altamont school board race has eight candidates for four positions.

The seats of current board members Jim Holland, Rodney Schultz, Darren Feldkamp, and Tammy Runge will become available in April, with only Feldkamp seeking re-election. Runge’s seat is an unexpired two-year term with three Mound Township candidates seeking the spot: Alan Kollmann, Kerry Wolff, and Adam Huston.

Clint Reardon, Laura Reardon, Alan Shumaker, Ross Cornett, in addition to Feldkamp are seeking four-year terms.

In speaking with many of the candidates, specific issues were not the impetus for any of them seeking office. Rather, in all instances, they felt service to the community was important.

Read more in The Altamont News!